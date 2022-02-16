Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $128,000 Investment in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 417.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

