Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $26.66

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $25.56. Certara shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 658 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,217,193 shares of company stock valued at $272,789,892. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Certara by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,860,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.