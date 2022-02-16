Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
