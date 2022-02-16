Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 4.1%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.04. 32,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,465,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

