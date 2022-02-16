Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE EBR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 2,566,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,202. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

