Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.