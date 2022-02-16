Centiva Capital LP Purchases 37,636 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 83.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,560,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

