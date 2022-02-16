Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,380 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

