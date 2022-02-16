Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $397.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.