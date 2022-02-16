Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,297 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

