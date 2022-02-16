Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 156

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:CCP opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. Celtic has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
About Celtic
