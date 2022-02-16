Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 809,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

