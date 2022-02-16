CDW Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CDW in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW opened at $183.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

