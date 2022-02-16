CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

