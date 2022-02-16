Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

CATY opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

