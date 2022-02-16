Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.58% of Casella Waste Systems worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 138.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

