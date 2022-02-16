Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Carpenter Technology worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 109.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

