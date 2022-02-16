Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 30,904 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

