Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.