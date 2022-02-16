Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €215.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($244.32) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €179.38 ($203.84).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €139.50 ($158.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 49.91. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

