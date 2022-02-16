Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRBU. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

CRBU opened at $11.59 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

