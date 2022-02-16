Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $2,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $10,399,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,071,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.48.

VIAC stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

