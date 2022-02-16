Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 99.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 69.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 164,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,900 shares of company stock worth $13,300,699 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.