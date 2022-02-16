Capula Management Ltd Makes New $381,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MAC stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

