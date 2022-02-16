Capula Management Ltd Makes New $368,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.72. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

