Capula Management Ltd Invests $499,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.