Capula Management Ltd Invests $355,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

