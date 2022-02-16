Capula Management Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,862,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 41,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

FICO stock opened at $517.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

