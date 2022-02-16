Capital World Investors Sells 380,566 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 380,566 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $460,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $342.12 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.09 and a 200-day moving average of $408.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

