Capital World Investors Sells 26,803 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $563,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $218.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.39.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.