Capital World Investors Sells 198 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.55% of DexCom worth $824,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 54.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12,382.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after acquiring an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $417.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

