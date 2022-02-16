Capital World Investors Has $744.45 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $744,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 76.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 212.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

WPM opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.