Capital World Investors Has $505.04 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $505,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

