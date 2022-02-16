Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,830,841 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,830,841 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.52% of SS&C Technologies worth $268,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.