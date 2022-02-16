Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.51% of South State worth $235,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

