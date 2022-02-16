Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.81% of Freshpet worth $421,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

FRPT opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.