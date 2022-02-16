Capital Research Global Investors Has $315.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531,362 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.53% of Bilibili worth $315,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $239,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.