Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 931,805 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.87% of Coursera worth $212,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 866,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.12.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,186 shares of company stock worth $3,052,544 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

