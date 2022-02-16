Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.58 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

