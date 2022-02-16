Capital International Sarl Sells 20,431 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in XPeng were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of XPEV opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

