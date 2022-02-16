Capital International Sarl Sells 189 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $20,482,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,992,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.