Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,526 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NYSE ZEN opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

