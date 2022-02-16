Capital International Sarl Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $379.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

