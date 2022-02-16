Capital International Sarl Has $1.27 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

