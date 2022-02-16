Capital International Sarl Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

