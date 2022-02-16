Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 4.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cango (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
