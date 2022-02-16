Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 790,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $14,047,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,078.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,537,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 101,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.