Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calyxt.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

