California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $21,335,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

CINF stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

