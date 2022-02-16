California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

